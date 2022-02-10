Woman surrenders after suffocating child to death in Sylhet

A woman in Sylhet has surrendered before the police, hours after allegedly suffocating her 17-month-old daughter to death.

In her confessional statement, Nazmin Akhter “admitted to killing her child” in their house in the Shahparan area of Sylhet on Wednesday, following a fierce argument with her husband.

Nazmin’s husband Sabbir Ahmed has also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Nazmin told cops that she took the extreme step in a fit of rage after her expatriate husband claimed that he was not the father of the child.

Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Ali Mahmud said, “Both have been arrested. Shahparan police have been apprised of the arrests.”

The body of the child has been sent to Sylhet’s Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue, he said.