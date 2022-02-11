Bangladesh reporte 27 more die from Covid, 5,268 new cases

Bangladesh has reported 27 more deaths from Covid and 5,268 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday (February 11).

The daily positivity rate slightly declined further to 15.46 per cent from Thursday’s 16.95 per cent after testing 33,896 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Thursday, Bangladesh reported 42 more Covid-linked deaths with 7,264 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,771 while the caseload mounted to 1,899,803.

Among the new deceased, 15 were men and 12 women.

Fourteen of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while five in Chattogram, four in Khulna, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.51 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly increased to 87.17 per cent with the recovery of 11,353 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.