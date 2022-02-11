Chancellor to decide about SUST VC: Dipu Moni

SUST Correspondent : Dipu Moni was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with a delegation of protesting students of SUST at Sylhet Circuit House on Friday evening.

Dipu Moni was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with a delegation of protesting students of SUST at Sylhet Circuit House on Friday evening.

Chancellor of universities President Md Abdul Hamid will decide about keeping or relieving Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed from his post, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

Dipu Moni was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with a delegation of protesting students of SUST at Sylhet Circuit House on Friday evening.

“The Chancellor holds the power to appoint or remove a vice-chancellor. So, the Chancellor will be informed about the demand of students. Then he will take a decision,” she said.

The Education Minister said she heard of all the demands of students. Some of their demands have already been fulfilled. The rest will also be considered. Besides, all concerned are working together to bring normalcy back to the SUST as soon as possible.

Earlier, the SUST students placed a new four-point demands to Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni at the meeting. They placed the proposals at a meeting held at Sylhet Circuit House on Friday (Feb 11) afternoon. Shahriar Abedin, a member of the delegation, confirmed it.

The new four-point demands are:

1. Appointing Professor Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and his wife Professor Dr Yasmin Huq to the SUST as emeritus professors.

2. Raising budget in the field of research at all universities of the country and ensure its proper spending.

3. Introducing coding method in the examination system of the university.

4. Taking opinion of learners prior to appointing any teacher on the basis of demo classes. Minimum requirement of a person should be a PhD for being appointed as a teacher.

Earlier, an 11-member delegation, representing the protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) held a meeting with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

The meeting was held at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium at 3:00pm.

University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Ferdous Ahmed was present at the meeting.

On behalf of the protesting students, Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, Yasir Sarker, Nafisa Anjum, Sabbir Ahmed, Ashique Hosayn Maruf, Sabrina Shahrin Rashid, Sudipto Bhaskar, Shahriar Abedin, Amena Begum, Mir Rana and Zahedul Islam Apurbo have joined the meeting. Among them, Shahriar Abedin and Zahedul Islam Apurbo took part in the 163 hour-long hunger strike.