Education Minister holds meeting with SUST students

An 11-member delegation, representing the protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) are holding a meeting with Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

The meeting began at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium at 3:00pm on Friday.

University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Ferdous Ahmed is present at the meeting.

On behalf of the protesting students, Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, Yasir Sarker, Nafisa Anjum, Sabbir Ahmed, Ashique Hosayn Maruf, Sabrina Shahrin Rashid, Sudipto Bhaskar, Shahriar Abedin, Amena Begum, Mir Rana and Zahedul Islam Apurbo have joined the meeting. Among them, Shahriar Abedin and Zahedul Islam Apurbo took part in the 163 hour-long hunger strike.

The students assembled at Golchattar area of the university at about 1:45pm and then left for Circuit House to join the meeting.

Members of the student delegation said they will place their first and foremost demand of the resignation of SUST VC Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed during their meeting with the education minister.

They will also demand resuming the classes and examinations removing Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed from the post of VC as quickly as possible.

Besides, they will raise the demand of withdrawal of unknown cases against the protesting students and lifting the case filed against a former student bringing charges of providing financial assistance.

They will also call for reactivating the bKash and Rocket accounts which were suspended because of the movement, providing one-time financial assistance to critically injured Sajal Kundu for his treatment. Besides, they will raise demands relating to their problems to carry on study at SUST.

Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni arrived in Sylhet at 8:50 on Friday by a flight from Dhaka to hold meetings with the protesting students of SUST and others.

Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed also accompanied the education minister.

The Education Minister and Deputy Education Minister arrived in Sylhet at the request of protesting students demanding the resignation of SUST vice-chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

The meeting is likely to discuss the demands raised by the protesting students to resolve the existing crises at SUST. The education minister will hold talks with teachers and students, and representatives with different organisations from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Later, she will leave Sylhet for Dhaka by a flight at 8:20pm.