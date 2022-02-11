Memmorandums yield no result: DRU on Sagar-Runi murder

Mentioning that giving memorandums to the Prime minister and Home minister seeking the justice over the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has yielded no results at all, Dhaka Reporters Unity president Nazrul Islam Mithu has said justice over the killing would be delivered one day in future.

“We have already given memorandums to the Prime minister and Home minister seeking the justice over the killing of Sagar-Runi but nothing has been done yet. But we don’t want to be disappointed, one day we will get the justice over the killing,” said Mithu while speaking at a protest rally held at DRU premises in the morning.

The Dhaka Reporters Unity organized the rally at its office in Dhaka on Friday demanding the justice for the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi.

Mithu futher said, “We will give memorandums again to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Home Minister and ask them to give a deadline in which the investigating officer will be able to give the investigation report over the murder.”

Criticizing the other media organizations’ role, he said, “Other organizations in Bangladesh could have given at least one programme today. Dhaka Reporters Unity from its moral stance is organizing programme one after another. This is not just the case with Sagar-Runi, we speak for any other journalist also.”

Journalist Rashed Ahmed, said, “We don’t want to give up hope and believe the state will ensure justice over the killing.”

He asked the authorities concerned to disclose the names of those who are mentioned in the investigation report.

Dhaka Union Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad said, “The killers of Sagar-Runi have not been arrested yet, adding that two journalists had been killed a decade ago. If the court pays close attention to this trial, the trial will be ended soon as the people wish.”

General Secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity Nurul Islam Hasib and other journalist leaders were also present at the rally.