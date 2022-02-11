Schools, colleges will be reopened soon, says Education Minister

Education Minister Dipu Moni said that Schools, colleges and all educational institutions are likely to reopen soon as coronavirus infections have started to come down.

Her remarks came on Friday in Sylhet during a discussion with district and metropolitan Awami League leaders at Sylhet Circuit House auditorium on Friday (11 February) morning.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present at the meeting. Besides, Acting President of Sylhet District Awami League Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Khan, President of Mahanagar Awami League Masuk Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Professor Zakir Hossain and other leaders were present.

After a shutdown of a year and half due to the pandemic, educational institutions reopened in Bangladesh for in-person classes on a limited scale in September last year.

However, on January 21 this year, the government announced the closure of educational institutions temporarily with coronavirus cases rising since December due to the highly-infectious Omicron strain.

Initially, schools and colleges were to remain closed until February 6, which was later extended by two more weeks to February 21.