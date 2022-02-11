UK reports 58,899 new covid-19 cases, 193 additional deaths 

A further 193 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 159,15.
These figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 182,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
There were 58,899 cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK on Friday, the government said, which includes reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.
The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Scotland and Northern Ireland.