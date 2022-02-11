UK to remove testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers from today

In a boost to its tourism sector, the United Kingdom (UK) from Friday will remove testing requirements for travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to a government statement issued on January 24, only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will be required for all such travellers.

“Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, from February 3, children between the ages of 12-15 in the UK, can prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS Covid Pass for outbound travel. This will make it simple for children and their families to travel to those countries that require proof of vaccination status and prior infection for entry, avoiding isolation and accessing venues or services, the government statement also said.

The easing of travel rules can be attributed to the country’s vaccine and booster rollout, Hindustan Times reported.