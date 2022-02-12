329 names for CEC, 4 ECs proposed to Search Committee

The Search Committee has received the names of 329 persons for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners, said Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam.

“A total 329 names have been proposed to the Search Committee. Of them, 136 names came from political parties, 40 from professional organisations, 54 from individuals and 99 names via emails,” he said while talking to journalists a meeting between the Search Committee and eminent persons was held at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge.

The Cabinet Secretary said decision would be taken about the recommendations made by the eminent citizens after Sunday’s (February 12) meeting.

He said the eminent citizens called for forming such an EC that would be acceptable to all during the Saturday’s meeting.

Khondker Anwarul Islam said another meeting of the Search Committee scheduled to be held on Sunday. The committee will fix the method for selecting names taking all the suggestions into account.

The search committee, formed by the President for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, published a notice on February 6 seeking names from the political parties and individuals. It also sent letters to the registered political parties for submitting names.