Aryan, Suhana represent father Shah Rukh at IPL auction

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan and Suhana appeared in place of the Bollywood actor at the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday (February 12), report agencies.

Shah Rukh co-owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and his kids were present to represent their father. They also attended the pre-auction briefing a day earlier.

Shah Rukh Khan, 55, is one of India’s biggest and most-loved movie stars.

The IPL auction are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

It was Aryan and Suhana’s first public appearance together after Aryan’s brush with the law last year. The 23-year-old was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after an October drug bust on a cruise liner.

Aryan was kept in police custody in Mumbai for three weeks before he was granted bail. Suhana seems to have moved back to Mumbai after living and studying in New York City.

This is the first time that Suhana Khan and Aryan have made a public appearance together since the latter was granted bail.

SRK was recently seen at iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation in Mumbai.

The Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter account shared pictures of Aryan and Suhana from the auction.

“A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next,” the caption read.

Another star kid who was at the IPL auction was Jahnavi Mehta, the daughter of Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and actress Juhi Chawla.

Aryan was also present at the IPL 2021 player auction in February last year.