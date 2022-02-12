Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman (left) and allrounder Shakib Al Hasan

For the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman went to Delhi Capital, while other Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold on Day One of the mega IPL auction.

In the last edition of IPL, Mustafiz represented Rajasthan Royals. But ahead of the new season, they left him for the auction, reports UNB.

Mustafiz’s base price was INR 2 crore, and he was sold at his base price. Apart from Delhi, no team showed any interest in the left-arm pacer.

The Bangladesh pacer played 38 matches in IPL so far after his debut back in 2016 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played a pivotal role that year for the Sunrisers when they became the champions.

Mustafiz will have his former teammate David Warner in Delhi. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will coach this team in the IPL.

In the last edition of IPL, Shakib represented Kolkata Knight Riders who did not show any interest in the allrounder this time. It came as a surprise that no other team showed any interest in him. Shakib played 71 matches in IPL and bagged 63 wickets and scored 793 runs.