Foreign Minister calls upon the expatriate community to invest in Bangladesh

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called upon the Bangladeshi expatriates to invest in Bangladesh for building prosperous Bangladesh.

He also called upon the business community to come forward to invest in Bangladesh while addressing the business community at a meeting as chief guest in Dubai on Friday (Feb 11). In his speech, Foreign Minister Momen paid deep tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He underlined the fact that Bangladesh has now become a land of opportunity from the cliché of a so-called bottomless basket, said a Foreign Ministry press release on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister recalled the tireless contribution of the expatriate workers in our collective achievement while terming them as our heroes.

He further highlighted the country’s remarkable transformation from the identity of a food deficit country to a food-surplus country under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina- the able daughter of the Father of the Nation.

“Reduction of absolute poverty through the social safety net program and ensuring home for the homeless–the ‘Ashrayan prokalpo’ are other additions to the many success stories of Bangladesh,” Momen added.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the gathering about the measures undertaken by the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic for the welfare of the expatriate community.

He underlined the need of opening the new window of economic diplomacy stating that the new canvas would open up scope of investment opportunities, enhancement of trade and export, gainful employment of our people, as well as knowledge- based technology and skills in the country’s economy.

Terming Bangladesh as a land of opportunity, the Foreign Minister called upon the CIPs and businessmen to take advantage of the business-friendly environment prevailing in Bangladesh and urged them to share the country’s achievements to the global community.

Around 300 businessmen from the Bangladesh community and high officials of the government attended the gathering. The meeting was organised by Bangladesh Business Council, Dubai, with Mr. Mahtabur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Business Council, Dubai, in the chair.

The program included a thematic seminar on Role of NRBs in the implementation of Economic and Public Diplomacy and CIP Reception. The HFM handed over the crests to the new recipients of 26 CIPs awarded last year.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE, Md. Abu Jafor and Consul General of Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai were present in the meeting as special guests.

It may be noted that the Foreign Minister is now leading a 10- member Bangladesh delegation to the UAE on a bilateral visit from 10-13 February 2022. Earlier, on Friday morning, Foreign Minister addressed a seminar on “Bangabandhu’s Vision for World Peace and Security: Its relevance in Today’s World” at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation included among others, Ms Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East), Mr. Iqbal Hussain Khan DG (West Asia), Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun DG (ICT) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.