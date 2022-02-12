Le Reve launches Exotic Falgun Collection

Not only in nature, the essence of Falgun started indulging our minds as well. After a long epidemic period, all we are craving for the comfort of being with our loved ones, some colors and the excitement of being in nature again. Taking that in inspiration, Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has come up with a completely new collection that expresses this hope, aspiration and joy through colors, patterns and prints.

The title of which is Exotic Falgun Collection: The spring is in the air.

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, said, “The collection is not just a gush of bright colors. We want to spread the message of exuberance through the collection. That is why we had to design very precisely and ensure the motif and prints are keeping the joy of the festivity alive. The collection is designed to be worn at any event, every day, even in the office.”

She added that the Exotic Falgun Collection will feature eye-catching prints named pastoral fantasy, shadow botany, marble structures, symmetric and digital dye-effects which are inspired by civic nature. Also keeping the classic art and culture in mind, Le Reve has come up with some special motifs from the classic mosaic art – which will captivate men and women alike. She also states that Le Reve will continue combining the current trend and timeless motifs in the near future as well.

The color palette features Sky and Dust Blue, Teal, Lavender, Lucid, Maroon, Orange, Red, Moss Green, Beige, Brown, Dusty Pink and Dye Shade. The use of Cotton, Remy Cotton, Twill, Viscose, Linen, Faille, Crepe Silk, Knit, Muslin and Georgette is noticeable throughout the collection.

To purchase Le Reve’s latest Exotic Falgun Collection, anyone can visit the nearest store or can browse Le Reve’s online at www.lerevecraze.com to purchase with cash on the delivery facility at home.

For details Le Reve requested customers to visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/lerevecraze.