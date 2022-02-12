Search committee starts 2nd meeting with media persons

The Search Committee has now started its second meeting with the media personalities.

The meeting began at 1:05pm at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge.

Among others, Ajker Patrika editor Prof Dr Golam Rahman, Ekattor TV CEO Mojammel Haque, Ittefaq editor Tasmima Hossain, Jatiya Press Club president Farid Yasmin, journalist Abed Khan, Channel 24 managing director AKM Azad were present.

The committee held its first meeting with 14 eminent personalities belonging to different professions earlier in the day to get opinion about the formation of new Election Commission (EC)..