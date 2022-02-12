UK reports 46,025 new COVID-19 cases, 167 additional deaths

UK Covid cases and deaths have plummeted for the fourth day in a row, official data showed today as the country continues to emerge from the Omicron wave.

Government dashboard data shows there were 46,025 new positive tests over the last 24 hours, down 27.5 per cent on the 63,493 recorded last Saturday.

It was the eleventh day in a row daily confirmed infections have fallen week-on-week, with average cases in free fall since the middle of January.

And the number of people dying with the virus also dropped to 167, down 35.5 per cent on the 259 recorded last week.

Despite the positive trends, experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last night warned lifting all Covid restrictions will have a ‘disproportionate impact’ on vulnerable people.

Boris Johnson told MPs this week that he expects to end all restrictions, including the requirement to self-isolate following a positive test, this month — weeks earlier than scheduled.

But Sage experts say the Government should take various actions that could help protect the vulnerable as well as mitigate the general spread of Covid when rules are eased.