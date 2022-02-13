Bangladesh reporte 28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc

Bangladesh has recorded 28 more deaths from Covid-19 and 4,838 new cases of the deadly infection during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.

Besides, the positivity rate fell to 14.85 per cent during the same period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated it in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

32,574 samples were tested across the country.

On Saturday, 20 people died of the virus and 5,023 tested Covid positive in the country.

The latest additions have taken the country’s death toll to 28,819 and the case tally to 19,09,664.

Of the deceased, 12 were reported in Dhaka, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Rangpur, and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 13,853 Covid patients recovered during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 87.90 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 in the same year.