Covid positivity rate in Bangladesh declines in a week: DGHS

Bangladesh has been witnessing a downward trend of Covid infection for a week, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.

“The Covid situation in the country is still not under control, but we see that the infection rate has been declining for a week,” DGHS spokesperson Dr Md Nazmul Islam said at the daily briefing on pandemic situation. The DGHS director said the infection rate was 21.50 per cent with detection of new 8,345 cases on February 6 which stood at 16.50 per cent with 5,023 cases on Saturday, at the end of the week.

He said, “We have successfully run the vaccination campaign, which has resulted in a declining number of Covid-linked deaths and reducing the number of hospitalisation.”

Dr Nazmul further said, “We have been trying to get used to this Covid situation for the last two years. If we can follow the highest level of precaution, death and infection rate must be decline.”

People with Covid symptoms are receiving treatment being isolated at home on the advice of a doctor. Even all quarantine restrictions are effective all over the world including Bangladesh, Dr Nazmul added.

About reopening educational institutions, the DGHS spokesperson said the students can return to the class following the hygiene rules, if the situation is favourable.

A large number of students of school, college and university have been vaccinated so far, he added.

However, even if the educational institutions reopened, the health protocols have to be complied with, Dr Nazmul said, adding that those in charge of the educational institutions will make the students abide by Covid-safety rules.

Regarding vaccination, he vaccination of floating people in the capital city is under way. He could not specify any date when it can start for floating people across the country.

Since they do not live in a specific place, it is very challenging to vaccinate them together, he said.