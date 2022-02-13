HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc, 1,89,169 get GPA-5

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were published on Sunday with an average pass rate of 95.26 per cent.

A total of 1,89,169 students achieved GPA-5.

The chairmen of all education boards handed over the results to Education Minister Dipu Moni around 11:50 am as per the Prime Minister’s direction.

After that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the results officially from Ganobhaban joining the programme virtually.

The programme was held at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital.

The pass rate in Rajshahi is 97.29 per cent, in Barishal 95.76 per cent, in Cumilla 97.49 per cent, in Sylhet 94.80 per cent, in Chattogram 89.39 per cent, Dinajpur 92.43 per cent, in Mymensingh 95.71 per cent and in Jashore is 98.11 per cent.

The SSC and the HSC examinations of 2021 could not be held as per the schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.

The HSC exams concluded on December 30.