Malaysian court bans handing over Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh

A court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has imposed a temporary ban on the extradition of former High Commissioner M Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh.

A source from Malaysia said this information. The court granted the ban on the plea of Khairuzzaman’s wife.

Former Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman was arrested by the immigration police in Ampang area of Selangor province on Wednesday.

After the arrest, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said efforts were being made to repatriate Khairuzzaman.

M Khairuzzaman became a diplomat after being appointed on deputation from a former army officer during the military government.