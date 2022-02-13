Outgoing CEC, ECs call on President

Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda paid a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Sunday, reports UNB.

He was accompanied by his colleagues- Mahbub Talukdar, Rafiqul Islam and Kabita Khanam.

The five-year tenure of Huda-led commission expires on Monday.

During the meeting, the team briefed the president about their activities in the past five years, Joynal Abedin, president’s press secretary told UNB.

They thanked the President for his co-operation and guidance in carrying out their duties.

Huda handed over to the president the Bangla version of the Representation of the People Order 1972 and the Delimitation of constituencies for the Jatiya Sangsad Act 2021.

The president was given a smart national identity card with Heroic Freedom Fighters inscribed on it.

President Hamid said that election is an important part of a democratic process. The Election Commission plays a key role in conducting elections. The cooperation of political parties and the people is essential for a fair and credible election.

He hoped that in the upcoming EC will conduct all local government elections in more free and acceptable manner with cooperation of all political parties.

Secretary to the President’s Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin, and Secretary to the Election Commission Humayun Kabir Khandaker were present on the occasion.