PM unveils HSC, equivalent results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday unveiled the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2021 under 11 education boards across the country.

The premier virtually joined the event held in this regard at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

Earlier, the chairpersons of 11 education boards – nine general boards, one madrasa education board and one technical education board – handed over the results.

On behalf of the prime minister, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni received the results.

Candidates will be able to get their results from websites and through SMS.

Last year’s HSC and equivalent exams were held on fewer subjects following a shortened syllabus. The exams were held eight months later than the usual schedule due to coronavirus pandemic.

The examinees took tests only in three optional subjects. They did not have to sit for tests in compulsory subjects like Bangla and English. The exams carried fewer marks.