SUST halls open tomorrow, online classes begin Tuesday

SUST Correspondent : The residential halls of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology University (SUST), Sylhet will open tomorrow (Monday).
Online classes will begin next day (Tuesday), says a media report.
The syndicate of the university took the decision following the postponement of the movement of the students.
The public relations department of the university made the revelation.
Mentionable, students of SUST on Saturday announced the withdrawal of their movement after 27 days demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed.