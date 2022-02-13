The Lansbury Ward Labour Party campaign launched

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Lansbury Ward Labour Party has launched its campaign ahead of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council elections on 5 May 2022.

At a rally in front of the Ideas Store in Chrisp Street Market, East London, on 12 February, in the presence of Labour Party workers and community figures, guests said the change was not just a matter of development and progress but to work with all in unity. The candidates for Lansbury Ward, current Cllr Kahar Chowdhury, Ansarul Haque and Shaheda Rahman, spoke at the event. Popular and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, Tower Hamlet Council Mayor John Biggs, Assembly Member Unmesh Desai, former Leader Helal Abbas, Deputy Mayor Motin uz zaman, Speaker Ahbab Hossain, Deputy Mayor Asma Begum, Jenny Simms, Danny Hassel, Suzy Tide and other community personalities were among those present at the campaign launch.