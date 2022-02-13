UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

COVID cases and deaths have dropped by almost a third in a week.

Figures show the UK has recorded 52 Covid deaths and 41,270 positive cases of the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

Compared with stats from last week – 57,337 cases and 75 deaths – the numbers have dropped by 28 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

It comes as the crucial R rate also slightly dropped this week, and now sits between 0.8 and 1.

Last week the R rate sat between 0.8 and 1.1, but it’s important to note that there is always a lag in data with these figures.

As of yesterday, around one in 19 people in England currently have coronavirus, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

Experts said that infection rates have remained high across all nations of the UK, with positive tests increasing in the South East.