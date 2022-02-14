322 names proposed for CEC, ECs published

The Cabinet Division has published the names of 322 individuals proposed to Search Committee for the formation of new Election Commission. Different political parties, professional bodies, eminent persons and individuals proposed the names.

The names were published on Cabinet Division’s website on Monday night.

Members of the Search Committee will hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss the list. Before this meeting, the members of the committee will have a meeting with eight senior journalists.

On February 5, a six-member search committee was formed under the “Appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Act-2022”.

The committee will have to propose 10 names to the President for formation of the next EC.