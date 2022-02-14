Alia Bhatt spills the beans on ‘Inshallah’ with Salman Khan being scrapped

Alia Bhatt is all geared up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress was earlier brought on board for ‘Inshallah’ with Salman Khan.

In an interview with a news portal, Alia recently revealed that she was scared when she was asked to switch to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. According to her, she was meant to do a love story with Sanjay Leela Bhansali co-starring Salman Khan. ‘Inshallah’ was reportedly called off for reasons best known to them.

Elaborating further, Alia added that till that point, she hadn’t read the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ or known the story of Gangubai. The actress stated that she didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. When she heard the narration, she was very apprehensive about switching to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Although Bhansali assured her she can do it, Alia had self-doubt. However, she told herself that there should be no scope of doubt in her head when a film like this comes her way so she put in extra effort to pull off her part.