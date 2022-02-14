Govt may talk to UN over Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday reiterated that M Khairuzzaman, arrested in Malaysia, would be brought back home soon though his wife, Rieta Rahman, initiating various efforts to stop the Malaysian government from deporting the former Bangladesh envoy.

“I’m confident he (Khairuzzaman) is coming back,” said the State Minister when approached by journalists.

Shahriar Alam referred to the existing good relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia and said there has been “no disagreement” from the Malaysian side, UNB reports.

He also hinted that the government can talk to the UN, if necessary, to explain further as there is a specific definition for refugees.

According to media reports, Khairuzzaman holds a UN refugee card.

Refugees are people who have fled war, violence, conflict or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country, according to the UN refugee agency – UNHCR.

The State Minister said one who is okay on all fronts and financially solvent can never be a refugee. “If so, all criminals will seek a refugee status in any country of the world. That’s not logical.”

Earlier, the Malaysian government confirmed the arrest of Khairuzzaman due to an “offence” he “committed.”