Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

Sweden’s public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 80, those in nursing homes and those receiving at-home care.

The agency said the jab should be taken four months after the previous dose, at the earliest.

In Sweden, more than 85 percent of those over the age of 80, have received a third dose of the vaccine, as have 55 percent of over-18s.