UK reports 41,648 new COVID cases, 35 deaths

Government dashboard data shows another 41,648 infections were officially recorded over the last 24 hours, down 28 per cent on last Monday. Cases have fallen week-on-week on every day since February 1.

The UK is now recording about 55,500 Covid cases every day, on average, which is about the same level as in mid-December when Omicron was just starting to take off.

There were also a further 35 deaths recorded today, marking a 22 per cent fall in a week. But virus deaths are usually artificially lower on Mondays due to NHS recording lags.

The seven-day average number of deaths now sits at 178 — almost four times lower than this time last year, before vaccines were widely available.

Latest hospital data also shows there were 1,413 admissions on February 8, down 17 per cent on a week beforehand.

The tumbling statistics come as ministers use the Parliamentary recess to draft their strategy to learn to ‘live with Covid’ like flu, which is due to be unveiled on February 21.

Boris Johnson has signalled his intentions to make England the freest country in the world by lifting even the most fundamental Covid restrictions including compulsory self-isolation for those who test positive.