West Bengal resumes incoming int’l flights from Feb 15

Indian West Bengal state government has decided to withdraw restrictions on incoming international flights to its territory from February 15 due to improved COVID situation there.

All passengers of international flight must be fully vaccinated or conducted RT-PCR test within 72 hours from the time of flight

departure, according to a message disseminated to the media by the Indian High Commission on Monday.

Beside, the West Bengal authority will also allow domestic flights from any state of India but subject to the passengers are either fully vaccinated or RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours from the time of flight departure, the message said.

Bangladesh and India have only been connected through the ‘air bubble agreement’ since the delta variant of Covid-19 hit the south-Asian region.