Charges pressed against ex-MP Awal in Shahinuddin murder case

Charges have been pressed against former lawmaker MA Awal and 14 other people in a case filed for killing trader Md Shahinuddin.

Inspector Syed Iftekhar Hossain of the Detective Branch of police, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka on Monday.

Shahin Uddin was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16 last year, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.