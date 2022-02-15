Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths

Bangladesh logged 34 more Covid-linked deaths with 4,746 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 13.77 per cent from Monday’s 13.53 per cent after testing 34,175 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Monday, Bangladesh reported 19 more Covid-linked deaths with 4,692 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,872 while the caseload mounted to 1,919,102.

Among the new deceased, 21 were men and 13 women.

Twenty-one of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while four in Barishal, two each in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur and one in Rajshahi division, UNB reports.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 88.76 per cent with the recovery of 11,417 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.