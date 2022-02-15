Covid: UK records 234 deaths and 46,186 cases

The UK reported 46,186 Covid cases and 234 deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest daily figures.

It is up slightly on Monday’s tally of 41,648 but significantly below the 66,183 infections recorded a week ago.

The rise in cases brings the total number to 18,393,951, while a total of 159,839 Britons have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 52,522,201 first doses of the Covid vaccine had been delivered in the UK by February 14.