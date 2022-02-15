Govt turning Coast Guard into modern force: PM Sheikh Hasina 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government is making Bangladesh Coast Guard as a modern and up-to-date force to enable it for carrying out more new responsibilities in the future.

“Our government is working tirelessly to build the capacity of the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) through its own manpower recruitment activities and force restructuring,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing the ceremony of 27th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard Day-2022 at Coast Guard Headquarters in capital’s Sher-e-Banglanagar. She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said the high-tech ships, hovercrafts and high-speed boats will soon be added to the force to modernize and strengthen Coast Guard.

Moreover, initiatives are being taken to establish a digital connection with Bangabandhu Satellite-I to bring a groundbreaking change in the communication system of the force in the deep sea, she added.

Coast Guard will be able to meet the challenges of the 21st century with the incorporation of these modern technology-enriched ships and developed communication systems,” she hoped.

Sheikh Hasina said the role of Coast Guard is increasing for maintaining the overall law and order situation in the vast coastal areas and marine waters, protecting fisheries, ensuring security of the country’s seaports, anti-smuggling and anti-drug operations, as well as protecting life and property of coastal people during natural disasters.

Mentioning that Awami League (AL) government has always been directly involved in the formation and development of Bangladesh Coast Guard, she said it had emerged as a force in context of a bill brought by AL in the Jatiya Sangsad in 1994 as the then opposition party.

Assuming power in 1996, she said, AL government took a massive initiative in expanding Coast Guard’s activities in the country’s coastal areas by providing land for its various zones, different types of vessels and building infrastructure.