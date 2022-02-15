Mim arrested in Munia murder case

College girl Mosarrat Jahan Munia murder case accused Saifa Rahman Mim has been arrested by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Mim was arrested from her residence at 7/A, Dhanmondi in the capital on Tuesday morning. She was later taken to the PBI’s Special Crime Office at Banasree for questioning.

PBI Director General Additional IGP Banaj Kumar Majumder confimed about the arrest of Mim Tuesday evening after questioning her throughout the day.

He said Mim would be shown arrested in Munia murder case. She is now being questioned.

Arrested Mim is the former wife of Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, son of Shamsul Huq Chowdhury, whip of Jatiya Sangsad and member of parliament from Chattogram-12 constituency (Patiya). Mim is the No. 6 accused in the murder case.

During the filing of the case, she left for the United States, but returned to Bangladesh a few days ago. The PBI officials investigating the Munia murder case said accused Mim might be brought in remand.

In the evening of April 26, 2021, police recovered the 21-year-old Munia hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom at a flat at House No. 120, Road No. 19 in Gulshan.

On August 18, a Dhaka court relieved Anvir from the charge of abetting the suicide of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia.

On September 6, Munia’s elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania filed a case with Dhaka’s 8th Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal against eight persons, accusing them of rape and murder.

Accepting the case, District and Sessions Judge Begum Mafroja Parveen ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to open an investigation into the case and submit a report.

On the following day, the case (No. 5) was recorded at Gulshan Police Station under the Sections 9 (1) (2)/30 and 302/34 Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Later, it was sent to the PBI for investigation.