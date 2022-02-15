Tk 2.26b project on cards to expand irrigation facilities in Sylhet

The government has taken a Tk 2.26 billion project to expand the irrigation facilities during Boro season in the Sylhet region, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said on Tuesday.

He said this while talking to reporters at Sylhet Circuit House after a visit to the agricultural tools factory in Sylhet, reports UNB.

“We are giving importance to rice production to meet growing demand,” he said adding that fallow lands will be brought under cultivation.

The minister said the government is working to bring a revolutionary change in agriculture in Sylhet.

There are 1.25 million hectares of land in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj and Moulvibazar and of these, 763,000 hectares are cultivable land, he said.

Turning to politics he hailed the efforts of the Search Committee formed to suggest names to the president for choosing a chief election commissioner and four other commissioners.

Razzak said that the committee has got more than enough names to suggest for a strong election commission.

“Though BNP did not submit any names, it will be possible to form a strong commission with the names available with the search committee” he said.

“I hope the search committee will submit the list of the names of eligible people and we’ll get a strong Election Commission which will give a free and fair election as per the expectation of the nation and admired in the globe,” he said.