18 EC officials transferred

Eighteen mid-level officials of Election Commission (EC), including district election officers, were transferred on Tuesday.

The EC issued the transfer orders at the fag end of tenure of CEC KM Nurul Huda. The orders were published on Tuesday, said sources at the EC.

The district election officer of Jashore has been transferred to Bogura, senior district election officer of Kushtia to Jashore, additional regional election officer of Sylhet regional office to Kushtia, election officer of Natore to EC secretariat, district election officer of Dinjarpur to Natore, district election officer of Bhola to Madaripur, and district election officer of Patuakhali to Bhola.

The senior district election officer of Madaripur has been transferred to Faridpur as additional regional election officer, district election officer of Narshingdhi to Noakhali, district election officer of Noakhali to Narshingdhi, district election officer of Bagerhat to Satkhira, additional regional election officer of Barishal to Bagerhat and district election officer of Satkhira to EC secretariat as senior assistant secretary.

Meanwhile, five personal secretaries of the EC secretariat have also been transferred.

The officers transferred on February 14 have been asked to be released from the present workstations by February 16.