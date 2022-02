Covid-19 death, infection and positivity rates drop in last 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported a slight drop in Covid-19 deaths, infections and positivity rates in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Wednesday

The country logged 15 more deaths and 3,929 fresh cases with 12.20% positivity rate, a DGHS release confirmed this afternoon.

With the new additions, the death toll reached to 28,887 while the caseload hit 1,923,031 since its outbreak in the country.