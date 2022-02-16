Dhaka urges Ottawa again to deport Bangabandhu’s killer Noor Chy

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls has said she will convey to her government Bangladesh’s request to deport Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon, the High Commissioner said the issue was raised by the Bangladesh side during her meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen held at the latter’s office.

Bangladesh, being a time-tested partner of Canada, reiterated its long-standing request for the deportation of Bangabandhu’s killer.

“This killer has been living in Canada as a fugitive for close to thirty years. Canada being known as the proponent for promotion and protection of human rights, and rule of law, the two countries can work together to agree on some modalities for the deportation of this heinous killer and flagrant violator of human rights,” said Momen in a recent message.

Bangladesh and Canada are marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh and Canada established diplomatic relations on February 14, 1972.