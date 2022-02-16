Educational institutions to reopen on February 22

The government has decided to reopen all the educational institutions from next Tuesday (February 22) as the coronavirus transmission has declined substantially in the country.

Those who have already received two doses of Covid vaccine, they will be able to return to classes in person.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 at about 10:00pm on Wednesday (February 16).

Education Minister Dipu Moni and other senior officials of the ministry concerned were present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, NTAC chairman Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidullah told the Daily Observer that educational institutions can be reopened following health guidelines as the Covid transmission has declined substantially. “All the students must be given two doses of vaccine,” he said.

Earlier, the NTAC recommended to the government to reopen all educational institutions for children aged 12 and above as the coronavirus transmission significantly declined in the country.