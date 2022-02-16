Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passes away

Legendary Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 69.

“Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told PTI.

The veteran singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in April last year, after which he was confined to full bed rest. A wheelchair with a lift was also installed at his Juhu residence for easy mobility and convenience.

Bappi, one of the most influential figures in Indian film music, was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, composing superhit soundtracks for films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance and Namak Halaal. He also had extensive music credits in the world of Bengali cinema. He sang several of his own compositions, among them Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and PyarBina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Bappi da, as he was known fondly, cut a dashing figure with his trademark gold chains and sunglasses.

Bappi Lahiri, real name Alokesh, had a brief career as a politician as well, joining the BJP in 2014. He lost the Lok Sabha election that year to a Trinamool candidate.