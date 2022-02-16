UK records 54,218 more Covid-19 cases and 199 deaths as infections drop by 26% in a week

The UK has recorded another 54,218 daily cases of Covid-19 and 199 deaths, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Some 354,884 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the past seven days, a fall of 130,190 (26.8 per cent) on the previous week.

In terms of deaths, there have been 1,086 across the UK, a fall of 440 (28.8 per cent) on the previous seven days.

In the latest figures for hospitalisations, the data shows 1,096 people were admitted on February 12.

This takes the total to 9,044 across the last seven days, which was 1,370 less (13.2 per cent) than the previous week.