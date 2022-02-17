Bangladesh reports 20 more Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh has reported 20 more deaths from Covid-19 and 3,539 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed it on Thursday (February 17) afternoon.

The DGHS said the positivity rate dropped to 10.24 per cent during the same period as 34,547 samples were tested across the country.

The country reported 15 deaths and 3,929 cases in the previous day.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,907 and the case tally increased to 19,26,570 in the country.