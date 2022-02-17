Pathao driver among 2 killed in Airport road crash

Two persons were killed in a motorcycle accident in Airport Police Station area in the capital early Thursday.

Confirming the accident news this morning, the police station SI Jewel Miah said an unknown vehicle hit a bike, carrying the duo, on the south side of airport outgoing foot-over-bridge.

The two died on the spot and the bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

The deceased were Rafiqul Islam Sumon, 40, and Kajol Akhter, 35. Sumon, from Pirojpur, was a Pathao driver. He used to live with his family at Tantibazar area,

Kajol, from Jhalokati, worked at a restaurant.She lived with her three children and her mother in Khilgaon area, her mother Hasina Begum said.