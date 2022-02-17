Secondary schools, colleges, varsities to start in-person classes from Feb 22

Secondary schools, colleges and universities in the country will reopen on February 22. But the students of primary schools will continue their classes online.

Education Minister Dipu Moni stated this to media on Thursday.

“We will have to wait for at least two weeks for reopening the primary schools.The students, who have received second dose of COVID-19, will attend classes physically. The rest will attend online classes.”

The government took the decision after a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on COVID-19 on Wednesday (February 16) night.

The number of classes will increase than before. The SSC and HSC examination on short syllabus will be concluded in the running year, the Minister added.

On January 21, the government announced that all schools and colleges of the country would remain closed from January 21 to February 6 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the Omicron variant.

The shutdown was later extended till February 20.