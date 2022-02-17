Six bodies of a woman were recovered from a pharmacy in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Police have recovered six pieces of a woman’s body from a pharmacy in Jagannathpur, Sunamganj.

The body was recovered on Thursday (February 17) at noon by breaking the lock of the pharmacy named Avi Medical Hall of Barrister Mirza Abdul Matin Market in Jagannathpur Municipal Area.

The deceased was identified as Shahnaz Parveen Jotsna, 35. She is the wife of Churuk Miah, a Saudi expatriate from Narikeltala village in Raniganj union of Jagannathpur upazila.

According to locals, she had been living in her husband’s house with her two daughters and one son in Jagannathpur municipal area for a long time.

Helal Mia, brother of the deceased, said that Shahnaz had gone out the previous afternoon to buy medicine and had not returned home. He used to buy regular medicines from Avi Medical Pharmacy at Barrister Abdul Matin Market near his home.

He went to the pharmacy to look for her at night but it was found closed. Later, they called the owner of the pharmacy Jitesh Chandra Gop on their mobile and wanted to know about Shahnaz Parveen. Then the pharmacy owner informed them that Jotsna had come, but left without getting any medicine.

When the family members contacted Jotsna on the mobile phone used by Nihate at that time, an unknown woman received a call and said that she (Jotsna) was in Sylhet Osmani. Later his relatives contacted him but could not find him.

When contacted again later, the unfamiliar female voice confuses the family members by talking about different places from time to time. Later the mobile phone was switched off.

The next day, at one stage of the search, the relatives saw the pharmacy closed and searched the house of owner Jitesh Gop and found out that he had gone elsewhere with his family in the morning.

When they suspected the matter, the police broke the lock of the pharmacy in the presence of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer at around 11am on Thursday and recovered six pieces of the woman’s body wrapped in a bed sheet from the examination room inside. Police suspect that they were trying to dismember him and throw him away.

Meanwhile, Helal Mia claimed that his sister had withdrawn some money from the bank on Wednesday. The owner of the pharmacy may have brutally murdered his sister for money.

Meanwhile, locals and nearby shopkeepers said that Jitesh Gop’s house is in Saila village of Itna upazila of Kishoreganj. His father is Yadav Gop.

He has been trading drugs in Jagannathpur market for the last one decade. Although he initially worked in a pharmacy, he started his own pharmacy last year called Avi Medical Hall.

Jagannathpur Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman said police recovered a blood-stained knife from the ceiling of the pharmacy. It is believed that Jyotsna was killed with that knife. Preparations are underway to file a murder case in this incident.

An inquest report has already been prepared and the body has been sent to Sunamganj Hospital morgue for autopsy and an operation is underway to arrest Jitesh Gop, he said.