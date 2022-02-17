TCB to provide food support to 1 crore families during Ramadan: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said the trading corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will distribute rice and other essentials at reduced prices among 1.0 crore families during the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan.

TCB has taken preparation for distributing essentials including rice, flour, dates, edible oil, sugar and pulse among the people of lower income group and those who suffered from financial shock due to Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Mutual Trust Bank’s air lounge at Syedpur Airport on Thursday.

The minister said, “We are trying to match with the international market so that people can buy daily necessities at low prices.”

The 1.0 crore families will be assisted through TCB and OMS during Ramadan, he said.

“Our plan was to provide TCB’s benefits to 50 lakh families. But on the directive of the Prime Minister, it has increased to 1.0 crore families,” Munshi added.

Nilphamari-4 MP Ahsan Adelur Rahman, Local Government Deputy Director Abdur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Nilphamari Municipal Mayor Dewan Kamal Ahmed and Mutual Trust Back Chairman Hedayatullah Rono, among other, were present at the function.