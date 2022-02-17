Vivo V23 5G: Outcome of 2 years’ research and development

The new vivo smartphone V23 5G was recently released globally and in the Bangladesh market.

After two years of cross-industry and cross-discipline research, the colour-changing surface material was developed for V23 5G, reports UNB.

One of the highlights of the smartphone is its 50MP AF Portrait Selfie. The front camera has the Eye Autofocus feature.

On the rear, the phone has a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera.

V23 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM along with 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 where the memory usage efficiency is increased by the equivalent of 4GB extra RAM, giving an experience equivalent of 16GB RAM.

The phone has a 44W Flash Charge and is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. Its processor is MediaTek Dimensity 920.

V23 5G has a 7.39mm slim body and is encased in a one-piece Metal Flat Frame. It comes in two colour variants, Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black, and will cost Tk39,990.