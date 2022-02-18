Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 24 more deaths from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday.

Besides, some 2,584 new cases were reported over the same period. With this, the total number of infected cases stood at 19,29,154 in the country.

With the latest number of deaths, national toll has risen to 28,931 across the country so far.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed it in a press release on Friday (February 18).

Alongside, as many as 9,988 Covid-19 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 17,37,854, the release said.