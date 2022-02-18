Brinjals make for the perfect addition to your winter meals; know why

Seasonal vegetables not only taste delicious, but they also pack a punch when it comes to having health benefits. As such, experts always advice adding such seasonal superfoods to one’s diet. One such extremely versatile, tasty and nutritious vegetable is the brinjal, which must be added to your winter meal.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra agrees.

“Don’t we all enjoy piping hot baingan ka bharta with a side of ghee-laden rotis? It’s the perfect comfort food, especially on a breezy winter evening. With a wide range of eggplant varieties to choose from, it’s no secret that they’re the perfect addition to just about any meal. Brinjal is not only full of flavour, but it also packs a punch when it comes to health benefits,” she said in an Instagram post.

She also listed down properties of brinjals which makes them a must-have!

Source of metabolites

Brinjal produces various secondary metabolites along with some other compounds such as glycol-alkaloids, antioxidant compounds, and vitamins which play a significant part in maintaining good health.

Healing power

Brinjal extracts have healing effects on disorders like burns, warts, inflammatory infections, gastritis, stomatitis and arthritis.

Weight loss

Eggplants are high in fibre and low in calories, making them an excellent addition to any weight loss regimen. Fibre moves through the digestive tract slowly and can promote fullness and satiety, reducing calorie intake.

Maintains brain health

The phytonutrients present in eggplant protect cell membranes and boost memory function of the brain. It maintains brain health by protecting its cell contrary to the obliteration of free radical cells. Compounds present in the eggplant have also the ability to avoid brain tumour.

Suggested for pregnant females

Eggplant is also known as an Fe chelator, hence is suggested particularly for pregnant females, lactating mothers and teenagers, specifically females. The Fe in eggplant has the ability to tackle pre-menstrual syndrome, amenorrhea, and antenatal anemia.